CoD Black Ops: Cold War will get double XP

Those who live in Brazil and are having fun in Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War already have something to occupy themselves over the weekend, as it was announced that the title will feature a double weapon experience event starting today (12 ) and ending on Tuesday (16).

In addition, it was also announced that the game received an update that brings improvements and bug fixes to the competitive League Play mode, as well as adjustments to the Zombies mode (with emphasis on the Firebase Z map).

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is available in PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions.