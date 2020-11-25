CoD: Black Ops Cold War to win classic Nuketown map

Activision announced on Monday (23) that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will win the Nuketown ’84 map. The launch of the new scenario, which will be free for all players, will take place on December 24th.

In addition to the announcement, a trailer was also released showing some of the action in the new environment. The gameplay shows that the arid setting of Nuketown will mix with the shots and explosions of CoD fighters. See the frantic video of the map below.

All players who purchase and log in to CoD: Black Ops Cold War until December 4 will still receive the Nuketown Weapons Pack for free. The prize will also be given to those who play the game online until November 20, at 3 pm (Brasília time).

This pack will have 10 items, including a shotgun design, half a dozen Weapon pendants, Guinea Pig Sticker, Nuketown Legend Emblem and more. The pack is independent of the map and can be used in Multiplayer, Zombies and Warzone modes, whose First Season starts on December 10th.

The Nuketown setting is a favorite of players in the Call of Duty franchise. He had previously appeared in games like COD: Black Ops and COD: Mobile. The scenario is based on the 1950s and shows an area affected by the effects of a nuclear weapon.

Are you excited to play on the map in CoD: Black Ops Cold War? Tell us in the comments!



