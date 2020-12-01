CoD: Black Ops Cold War to unlock weapon accessories

The community had complained that the progression of the weapons was too slow, so they have increased the experience.

Activision released Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on November 13, a title developed by Treyarch and Raven Software that still has some improvements ahead. The study did not turn a deaf ear to complaints from players, who had already pointed out that unlocking accessories for weapons was extremely slow. Given this situation, Treyarch has announced that the patch of November 30 has solved it.

The developers have made some “additional adjustments” to balance, which have focused on increasing the weapon experience. In this way, from now on it will be possible to “increase the level of the weapons” and “unlock more accessories” more quickly, both in multiplayer and in Zombies mode, as Treyarch herself has pointed out in a communicated on its website.

More changes

As if that were not enough, and in the same vein, the Americans have corrected a bug in the Zombies mode that caused players to gain less weapon experience than they should when playing alone and in the last rounds. “To thank you all for your patience, we are planning more 2WXP events in December.” The last fix has to do with the Nuketown 84 map, which due to a bug allowed some players to stay alive outside the game space.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC (exclusively for the battle.net platform). In addition to the single-player campaign, the game offers the usual modes, including multiplayer and the aforementioned Zombies mode. On the other hand, Call of Duty: Warzone, the battle royale developed by Infinity Ward, did not end its journey with the arrival of the new video game, but will continue to evolve at the same time.



