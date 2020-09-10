CoD: Black Ops Cold War Teaser Video

Activision has released a new promotional video for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The published promotional video shows what the online mode of the game has to offer. The action-packed promotional video also provides information about the episodes in the game.

Activision, one of the important names in the video game industry, has prepared a new promotional video for its upcoming new game Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This promotional video showing what we will see in the online mode of the game is the kind of excitement for the players. Because every second of the 3-minute promotional video is quite active and full of action.

We already know that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will take place in different parts of the world. Even some sections of the game will pass in Turkey. The new promotional video details the regions that will take place in the game. Developer team; It clearly shows how to play the online mode of this game, in some regions like Miami, Moscow, Uzbekistan, and the North Atlantic. If you wish, let’s take a closer look at the details in the promotional video.

Naval battles are coming with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The most striking detail in the promotional video for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s online mode is the fight in the North Atlantic. Naval battles have come across from time to time, but this time it looks like it will be much more impressive. Because players will be able to use warships and boats, jet skis, helicopters and even submarines in the North Atlantic. The most curious thing in this part of the promotional video is whether the weapons on the warships can be used.

It was announced by the company that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be based on historical events. So you may be wondering what the players will do in the North Atlantic. Players will reenact the “Azorian Project” in this episode. This project was initiated by the CIA at the time and was intended to rescue a sunken Soviet submarine. Apparently, players will try to keep this submarine on the Russian or US front with their chosen side.

Players will also travel to Miami in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. On this map, it looks like we will try to repel an ambush set up for the prison transport vehicle. In this context, we can say that we will work as a CIA agent.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War seems to be one of the most impressive maps of Uzbekistan. According to the statements of the developer team, players will witness the struggle between NATO forces and Soviet soldiers on this map. On this map, there will be tanks and snow vehicles that we can overcome steep terrain.

We will pursue a US-made reconnaissance satellite in the depths of the Angolan deserts. Players will actively use the US NATO alliance to seize the stolen satellite.

We can say that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is coming thumping. But in this game we have one of the most curious aspects of Turkey’s Call of Duty: Black Ops What will be the location of the Cold War. There is nothing clear about this at the moment. The new promotional videos that Activision will publish in the coming periods will probably provide details about this.

Here is the new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War



