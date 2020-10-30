CoD: Black Ops Cold War System Requirements

Activision has announced the system requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which will be released on November 13. According to the company’s statements, players will not be too upset about the minimum and recommended system requirements. However, gamers looking for high fps or next generation technology will need very powerful systems.

One of the most intriguing games of recent times is undoubtedly Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. the game will include scenes from Turkey, will be released on 13 November. Activision has made an important statement about this game for the time being, while the excitement of the players continues. The company has officially announced the system requirements for its new game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which was launched last year, was discussed with the storage space it needed most in terms of system requirements. Because until recently, this game could not fit into 250 GB SSDs. These discussions seem to continue in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Because according to Activision, the online mode of the game will take up 50 GB. When all modes are added, this storage space goes up to 250 GB.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War minimum system requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (v.1803 or higher)

Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8 GB

HDD: 50 GB (online mode), 175 GB (full game)

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: Version 12

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War recommended system requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit (latest version)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

RAM: 12 GB

HDD: 175 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

DirectX: Version 12

Playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with ray tracing technology

Here are the system requirements you should have if you want

Operating System: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest version)

Processor: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16 GB

HDD: 175 GB

Video: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

DirectX: Version 12

System requirements set for high FPS on high Hz monitors

Operating System: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest version)

Processor: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16 GB

HDD: 175 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 / RTX 3070 or Radeon RX Vega64

DirectX: Version 12

When you want to play CoD: Black Ops Cold War in 4K resolution with ray tracing technology, you should have the following system.

Operating System: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest version)

Processor: Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 3700X

RAM: 16 GB

HDD: 250 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

DirectX: Version 12



