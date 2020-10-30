The game that the popular first person shooter series Call of Duty will release for this year is eagerly awaited. Today, a detailed explanation was made for the CoD: Black Ops Cold War system requirements.

System requirements announced for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

It has been announced which system components you need to have in order to play Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. This information was shared from both Activision and Call of Duty’s social media accounts.

The minimum system requirement of the game is not that daunting, but the components you need to have when you want to get a high quality gaming experience are not at all modest. Here are the system requirements of CoD: Black Ops Cold War …

CoD: Black Ops Cold War minimum system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3 – 4340 / AMD FX-6300

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 / GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950

RAM: 8 GB

Operating System: Windows 7 64 bit / Windows 10 64 bit

Storage: 50 GB online mode / 175 GB full game

CoD: Black Ops Cold War system components required for 60 frames per second

Processor: Intel Core i5 – 2500K / AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

RAM: 12 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

Storage: 175 GB

CoD: Must have system components for Black Ops Cold War ‘Ray Tracing’

Processor: Intel Core i7 – 8700K / AMD Ryzen 1800X

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

RAM: 16 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

Storage: 175 GB

System requirements for high FPS values

Processor: Intel Core i7 – 8700K / AMD Ryzen 1800X

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 / RTX 3070 or Radeon RX Vega64

RAM: 16 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

Storage: 175 GB

System requirements for high FPS values ​​with ray tracing

Processor: Intel Core i9 – 9900K / AMD Ryzen 3700X

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

RAM: 16 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

Storage: 250 GB



