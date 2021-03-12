CoD Black Ops Cold War: showing weapon accessories

Last Thursday (11), Treyarch released a new update for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War with several improvements and news. However, one of them in particular will make life much easier for players: the possibility of seeing all the peripherals equipped in the weapon used.

According to the information released, the weapon icons present in the class creation menu will bring this data – previously, it was only possible to see the weapon without the additional ones to use in combat, such as reticles, extenders and others.

In addition, the update also brings a new Stockpile mode, bug fixes and many other new features to improve Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War on all platforms on which it is available.