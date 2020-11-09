CoD Black Ops: Cold War – see minimum PC requirements

Today (09), the UK’s official Nvidia Twitter account revealed the minimum and recommended requirements for running Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War on the PC, which requires a very tough machine even for 1080p resolutions. If you want to run everything with Ray Tracing and above 144 fps for competitive modes, it is good to prepare a powerful machine.
Activision created five different categories: minimum, recommended, recommended with Ray Tracing, competitive and Ultra. Check below what you will need to run each one:
Minimum requirements
Experience: 1080p at 30 fps
OS: Windows 7 64 bit
CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
RAM: 8 GB RAM
HD: 50 GB for multiplayer, 50 GB for multiplayer, 175 GB for all games
Graphics: GeForce GTX 1650
Recommended Requirements
Experience: 1080p @ 60 fps
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X
RAM: 12 GB RAM
HD: 175 GB for all games
Graphics: GeForce 1660 Super
Recommended Requirements with Ray Tracing
Experience: 1080p at 60 fps with Ray Tracing
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X
RAM: 16 GB RAM
HD: 175 GB for all games
Graphics: GeForce RTX 3070
Competitive Requirements
Experience: 1080p at 144 fps
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X
RAM: 16 GB RAM
HD: 175 GB for all games
Graphics: GeForce RTX 3070
Ultra Requirements
Experience: 4K at 60 fps with Ray Tracing
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
CPU: Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 3700X
RAM: 16 GB RAM
HD: 250 GB for all games
Graphics: GeForce RTX 3080
Without a doubt, it seems that the new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will need a very stout computer, since the minimum video card is a GTX 1650. So, can your PC run the game? The game comes out on November 13 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5 and PC.