CoD Black Ops Cold War: Season 2 Update Now Available

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 update download is now available. Know the weight according to the platform and advances.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War receives the Season 2 update. Although Warzone players will have to wait for the start, which you can find at this link, the Treyarch shooter anticipates the news that awaits us from the 25th of February.

Season 2 Update Now Available in CoD: Black Ops Cold War

From now on, you can anticipate the download of the Season 2 update, which varies in size depending on the platform you are on. Know the weight below:

PS5: 19.6 GB

PS4: 11.5 GB

Xbox Series X | S: 25.1 GB

Xbox One: 15 GB

PC: 30.85 GB

Some of the items that await us in Season 2 are available for preview. Naga and Samantha, for example, already appear in the operators menu. And speaking of menus, both the start and the rest of the game modes have been renewed for the occasion: we are already in the jungle.

The gatling, the new losing streak, has also shared its first details. It will be a streak obtainable by reaching 2,200 points per game, with which you will have a lethal machine gun with 200 rounds in the magazine. When used, it will consume 90 seconds of refresh time to get the meter operational again.

During the same framework, some challenges introduced point to the arrival of the Zombies to Call of Duty: Warzone. Everything seems to be related to the Vodianoy freighter, which is heading for the coast of Verdansk. We will know more about the short and medium term future of the battle royale on February 25, once the contents of Season 2 arrive.

For its part, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.