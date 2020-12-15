CoD: Black Ops Cold War | Season 1 Update

Treyarch releases the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 update. Available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gets the Season 1 update on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Although the full notes have not yet been released, Treyarch has revealed what we can expect from her. General adjustments, fixes and improvements in multiplayer and Zombies mode.

Season 1 update: changes to AUG, body armor, and more

As usual at the start of a new season, weaponry will change its behavior in the most overpowered families during the first weeks of play. We are talking, of course, about tactical rifles, especially the AUG, one of those used due to its high level of lethality. Perks will also receive changes, such as reduced body armor protection.

Multiplayer game modes will vary certain aspects, as well as changes that polish the performance of respawns. The trend reaches Zombies, which will update the 2-player local split screen. PC users will find stability improvements, among many other things.

The update is available for download from 08:00 CET on December 15. The file size ranges between 3.4 GB and 7.1 GB, depending on the platform you are on. With it, you will prepare for Season 1, which begins at the same time tomorrow. You can find all the details in this link. Everything is ready for the great unification.

What about Call of Duty: Warzone players?

If you do not have Black Ops Cold War, at the same start time of Season 1 you will see an additional download whose size has not transcended. The only element already playable in the competitive Treyarch goes through its new losing streak. The H.A.R.P. appears selectable: the plane lets you reveal the enemy’s position and direction in real time on the minimap.



