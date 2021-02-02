CoD Black Ops Cold War: Season 1 Reloaded update date

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will receive the reinforcements of Season 1 on February 4. Know the time of the update and its contents.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is on the verge of receiving the reinforcement content for Season 1. Less than a month before its end, the first wave of additions still has not said everything it had to say. Called Reloaded, the changes reach competitive and Zombies modes. Find out what you will receive on February 4 completely free and when the update will arrive.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Reloaded: free content

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has as its main protagonist the second chapter of the fight against the undead. After Die Maschine, it is the turn of Firebase Z, a military base plagued by “new enemies, functions, hidden secrets and an unpublished weapon”, as the study points out through the official Call of Duty blog. In the past we have already told you what we can expect from it, such as the advantage that is added to the power-ups.

In the case of Dead Ops Arcade, an “advanced solo start” mode has been added. You will start at a position based on the highest round you have reached in Dead Ops Arcade 3 solo. With this aspect of the game you will be able to complete the achievement “Meet Fidolina”, although the statistics, markers and challenges are deactivated.

The competitive welcomes Express, the mythical map that first appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops II. This train station allows two shooting areas: the interior of the station itself and the exterior, where you can use the wagons as cover. From the day of her arrival, a playlist dedicated solely to her will be enabled, through Team Duel, Confirmed Kill, Domination and Hot Spot.

Players of the massive modes will see the arrival of another game mode. Called Endurance, 10 squads of four players can jump into collecting uranium and bomb weapons. In practice it works similar to Dirty Bomb, only now another detonation position will appear once a bomb has exploded. You will see that there will be at least 5 available for all 40 players. It will be played in Alpune, Ruka and Sanatorium.