CoD Black Ops Cold War reveals its first season

Starting today (December 16) the First COD Season begins: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on PC and consoles, and producer Activision has already confirmed that this is a huge update full of new features, with three free weapons, Battle Pass system, eight free maps and three new operators!

The patch has already been released and includes playable operators Stitch (Warsaw Pact), which can be released on the new Battle Pass, Bulldozer (NATO), enabled in a store package, and Zeyna (NATO), also present in a package store released later in the season.

For all agents, it will be possible to enjoy the new MAC 10 weapons (submachine gun) through Battle Pass Tier 15, Groza (Assault Rifle) at Tier 31, in addition to the Streetsweeper (shotgun), Sledgehammer (melee) and Wakizashi (melee), these three can be released by completing a related Challenge or by purchasing the Project package at the store.



