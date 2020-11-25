CoD: Black Ops Cold War Nuketown ’84 Easter Egg

We tell you step by step everything you need to do to complete the Nuketown 84 easter egg in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Retro air.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War welcomes Nuketown ’84. The mythical map of the saga returns one more year with important visual novelties, although the same search for the easter egg remains. As part of our detailed guide, today we will tell you step by step what you must do to enjoy it.

For this you must bear in mind that you need to update the game to the latest version available. The patch improves different elements of multiplayer and zombies, and prepares the ground for the arrival of the map.

How to make the Nuketown 84 easter egg

Although you can do it via a normal multiplayer game, it is recommended that you go to the custom game and start a session by yourself. Once inside Nuketown do the following: you must shoot all the mannequin heads in 60 seconds. The timer will start as soon as you shoot the first shot, so you need to hurry.

You don’t have to follow a set order or anything like that – make sure you shoot everyone within a minute. You will know that you have completed it when the screen changes color. The whole map will turn purple, like a retro look. Music from the 80s will start playing at the same time.

If you need help finding all the heads, you can follow a video posted on reddit through this link. Not that it is very useful in a normal game, but this type of wink is appreciated. During this phase the enemies are marked in red completely. It is likely that more Easter eggs will be found in the future, so we recommend that you follow our guide.

