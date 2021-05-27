CoD Black Ops Cold War, New Free Access Period For A Limited Time

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War receives a new period of free access for a limited time. Access multiplayer and zombies without restrictions. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War offers a new free trial period for a limited time. Between May 27 and June 1, players have unrestricted access to a portion of Treyarch’s work. Specifically, both the multiplayer and zombies remain open so you can play as much as you want during those days.

The test is now available for download. Below you will find the links depending on the platform.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Rambo arrives in Gun Game

The free trial coincides with the second phase of the Action Heroes of the 80s event, which it shares with Call of Duty: Warzone. Regarding the competitive, from this May 27 you can find a playlist starring Rambo. The warrior reinterprets the rules of the Game of Arms, only now we will use Cornered’s characteristic arsenal.

Weapons such as the War Machine, Explosive Bow, RPG-7 or Kill Streak Grenade Launcher are added to the rotation, as well as having a Stimulant equipped by default. The inclusion of this playlist does not alter the other specials that arrived as part of Season 3 Reloaded. We refer to Die Hard Point and Standoff 24/7.

