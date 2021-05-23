CoD Black Ops Cold War: How To Unlock Baseball Bat For Free

CoD Black Ops Cold War: We tell you how to get the baseball bat at no cost in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It will be more fun to use than the traditional knife. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War already has a baseball bat that you can use as a melee weapon. It is part of the many new features of Season 3 and later it will also be available in Call of Duty: Warzone. You can get it completely free of charge, as long as you meet the necessary requirements. Here’s how to get hold of it.

How to unlock the baseball bat for free in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

“Using the melee weapon, kill an enemy discovered by your spy plane, UAV or field microphone in 15 different completed games” is the synopsis of the challenge that you have to complete in competitive multiplayer mode. It is vital to pay special attention to the obligation to finish the game, because if you leave it after having killed the enemy in question, it will not count towards the challenge. You must use any of the aforementioned elements to reveal the position of your enemies on the map and kill them using the knife while they are still visible.

You can also choose to get it through the Zombies mode – once it is yours, it will be available in both modes – overcoming a different challenge that proposes killing 100 enemies with melee weapons while they are frozen thanks to the Freezing Detonation.

Besides, if you are one of those who do not want to wait, you can also get the baseball bat as part of the contents that are included in the Heavy Hitter package. It has a cost of 1,300 COD points (about 12.99 euros approximately). Here are all the objects it contains:

Nutcracker – Baseball Bat

Home Run – Woods Aspect

Perfect Swing – Finishing

Pay Me – Gesture

Rubber finger – Amulet

Next bat – Emblem

Great Victory – Business Card

2 omissions from the battle pass