CoD Black Ops Cold War has bug closing control on PS4

Leonard Manson
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War hit stores this Friday (13) and is bringing an unlucky day for PlayStation 4 owners. According to some information that runs on the network, the game is presenting a strange bug that turn off the control unexpectedly.

The reports indicate that this happens in mission 3, entitled Fractured Jaw. When starting it on PlayStation 4, DualShock 4 simply shuts down and refuses to work in a conventional way. The only way found by players to reverse this situation is to restart the video game manually.

Although this is more evident in the third mission, some people report that this can also happen in multiplayer, impairing the experience.

So far Activision has not yet commented on the matter, and should release an update correcting this flaw soon. For now, some players recommend going to Settings, Devices, Conrols, Communication Method and then switching from Bluetooth to USB.

