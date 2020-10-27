CoD: Black Ops Cold War gets explosive launch trailer

Prepare your weapons, soldiers: the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is getting closer and closer, and because of that Activision decided to release yet another game trailer, giving an idea of what is to come.

The recording below shows some moments of the game’s action (some of which were in the first video of the title’s presentation) and other unpublished ones containing cinematics, explosions, chases and many other things that make the Call of Duty series what it it is nowadays.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released on November 13 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, as well as versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.



