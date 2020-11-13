CoD Black Ops Cold War: Gaming experience on PC

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is at last among us, and it should not be long before the network is full of content related to the game. In case you are curious, a video is already available showing the first mission of the game in the Ultra configuration of the PC, the highest of all.

The mission in question takes place in the Netherlands and brings several moments of combat on the ground and on buildings – all of this in about 15 minutes, which should certainly satisfy those who are eager to start this journey.

Check out the following video:

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is available in PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S versions.



