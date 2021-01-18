CoD Black Ops Cold War | Firebase Z Introduces Streaks

Firebase Z, the second chapter of the Zombies mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, presents its novelties: streaks, advantages, Onslaught …

Firebase Z will be the second chapter of Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. As part of the mid-season boosters, the map will be available for free starting February 4 on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For this reason, from Treyarch they share new data about the news it brings.

Firebase Z in Black Ops Cold War: Tombstone Soda Returns

The study reveals the functionalities of Tombstone soda, designed to “manipulate and trick the consequences of death.” They note that contrary to what was seen in Black Ops II, this can will allow players to transform into a shadow of Dark Aether when they are downed. “In shadow form, you will be equipped with weapons to help you fight for a chance to live.” However, when health reaches zero as shadow, you will die completely.

Each level of the perk improves your performance, as you invest Ethereal Crystals with the following ratio:

Level 1: Shadow form can regenerate health.

Level 2: Downed state duration increased to 60 seconds.

Level 3: Upon death, you leave a tombstone stash that holds your weapons, gear, and resources.

New streaks for Zombies and more

The additions don’t end there. Starting February 4, you’ll find two new support kill streaks in Zombies. Artillery and Napalm Strike will appear in the supply. As usual, the team warns of the amount of “intelligence files” available throughout Firebase Z.

Onslaught, the exclusive mode for PS4 and PS5, will be playable starting that day in Raid. Express, the new mid-season map, will also be available on it soon. Additionally, unreleased FirebaseZ enemies will be part of the waves. So far we do not know who they are.