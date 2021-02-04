CoD Black Ops Cold War: Firebase Z easter egg

We explain when and what time the Easter egg of the Firebase Z zombie map of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will start on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has already received the reinforcements of Season 1. Under the nickname Reloaded, this wave of content has as its main protagonist the second chapter of the Dark Aether arc, Firebase Z. Zombies mode enthusiasts have new reasons to immerse yourself in your fight against the undead.

You will find all the changes of the update here. We already know when the search for the Firebase Z easter egg will begin

Firebase Z in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: when does the easter egg start?

The start of the Easter egg hunt in Firebase Z will be on February 5 at 18:00 CET, that is, one hour before the usual update of playlists. Although we can play on stage today, the team delays the start so that all Call of Duty players start with the same advantage. Nobody is left behind.

We do not know at this time what it is, much less the approach it will take. As usual, these types of winks tend to add a little more background to the Zombies story; a look into the future of the current Dark Aether arc. In any case, we will have to wait for the weekend.

Below you will find the time according to your country:

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 12:00 hours

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 12:00

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 11:00 am

Nicaragua: at 11:00

Panama: at 12:00 hours

Paraguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 09:00