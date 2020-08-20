In the past few weeks, the name and logo of the company’s new game were leaked over a campaign image. CoD Black Ops Cold War Beta and its release date were leaked by a Twitter user.

CoD Black Ops Cold War Beta and release date leaked

A Twitter user named ModernWarzone, known for leaks related to Call of Duty, this time touched on the Black Ops Cold War Beta and its release date. Players think that the promotion and tips will be announced within Warzone.

If the claims are true, many users will have seen the place where the new game will emerge. Another tip in Warzone is about the current map. Some players think that the clue in the game is not a new map, it will be added to the Verdansk map.

It is clear that in Tweets posted by the ModernWarzone account, the Beta version will be released in September and the official release date will be in November. The fact that the number 14 was circled in the image uploaded for the month of November brought the possibility of the game to be released on November 14.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is rumored to be still in development.



