CoD Black Ops: Cold War beats series digital sales record

Leonard Manson
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War was released last Friday (13), and has already brought a new record for the series: the one with the highest number of sales on the first day and, consequently, the first weekend.

The news in question was released by Activision Blizzard executive Anna Malmhake, who did not elaborate on the number of sales, merely saying that the game “reached a new sales record on the first day in the franchise’s history”.

Although we do not have news regarding the exact number of sales, there was mention that considering the consoles, so far, 39% of them came from PlayStation 4, 34% from Xbox One, 17% from PayStation 5 and 9% from Xbox Series X /S.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is available in PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S versions.

