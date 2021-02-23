Treyarch reveals the main contents of the battle pass of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone of Season 2. This are the rewards.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone reveal the main contents of the Season 2 battle pass. During this time frame we will access a good handful of weapons projects, aspects and other aesthetic elements to enjoy in multiplayer and battle royale .

Key Features of the CoD Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass

Before we begin, we must highlight a new functionality in the weapons menu of Black Ops Cold War. The Package Locker will appear, a place where you will find all the equipment items that you have obtained or purchased through the Battle Pass or the Store.

As soon as you purchase the Battle Pass, you will receive Naga, the new operator, a Park skin along with related challenges, the Wellington Safari watch, and a corresponding 10% experience boost. The two launch weapons will be the FARA 83 Assault Rifle and the LC10 Submachine Rifle, which will be unlocked for free upon reaching level 15 and 31 respectively. As we told you on previous occasions, these are two of the remaining 4 that will appear throughout the season.

Upon reaching level 95 we will receive a reactive weapon project, the concept of which will be known by those who played Black Ops 4. We find a weapon that changes its appearance as we achieve casualties in multiplayer and zombies. Of ultra rare value, it comes pre-set with five accessories that can be modified at the gunsmith. And what about level 100? We’re getting a Legendary Content Pack including a Naga (Warlord) skin and a Legendary weapon project, Poison Dart.

As always, during the progress you have the opportunity to earn 1,300 COD points, between the 300 of the free levels and the remaining 1000 for payment. You have 2 options to get the Battle Pass of Season 2. The basic entry method is to pay 1000 COD points, in which you will start from level 1. On the other hand, for 2400 COD points you can get the pass together with 20 level skips, giving you immediate access to the FARA 83 assault rifle, for example.