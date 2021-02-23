CoD Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 | Date

We tell you the date, time of the patch, trailers and the start of Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will receive the contents of Season 2 on February 25 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. After having known its main additions, we leave you when to download the necessary patches and the time at which you can start playing.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone: update date and time

As usual, we will have early access to download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 update. In the case of the Treyarch title, the file will be enabled between 06:00 CET and 08:00 CET on February 24, that is, at some point in that time frame we can start downloading the patch in it.

What about Warzone players? Unfortunately, the update will become available at the same time that Season 2 begins. It is scheduled to start on February 25 between 06:00 CET and 08:00 CET. Changes and adjustments, as well as the size of the download, are currently unknown.

We must remind you that if you are only a player of a single game, you will not have to download both. If you only play Black Ops Cold War you will not need the Warzone update, and vice versa. “Quality of life improvements and bug fixes” are expected.

Do you want to know the contents of Season 2? You have two ways to find out: first, through the gameplay trailer at the top of this news; second, by clicking on this link. During this framework 6 new weapons, 4 maps, 3 game modes, a special Zombies mode and much more await you. Some users have already spotted the Vodianoy freighter on the way to Warzone’s battle royale. What impact will it have on the map? We know we will see new locations.