CoD Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 1

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is already dated. Know the start time, its gameplay trailer and what content will arrive.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are about to receive their next content plan. Season 1 not only marks the beginning of the post-launch period for the Treyarch game, it sets a precedent for the future of the franchise in this annual cycle. All three games, including Modern Warfare, will cross your progress. You decide which one to play; you will continue to improve your profile to make the leap to the rest of the games.

In this piece you will find everything you need to know so as not to miss anything from Season 1. You will find the trailer in the header.

The Spanish community must get up early if it wants to experience the start of Season 1 from the first minute. There will be two different updates, depending on the user. Black Ops Cold War will release the update on December 15, while Warzone will do so on the same day 16. If you have the Treyarch game, you should not download the battle royale update, as it is included. In the event that you only have free to play, you will not be able to preload the patch.

The battery of novelties that it adds reaches all game modes. We can expect 3 new weapons: the Groza assault rifle, the MAC-10 submachine gun and the Streetsweeper shotgun, the latter during the mid-season reinforcements. The new battle pass will be added 8 multiplayer maps, divided between the debut of the Shootout mode, the classic 6 against 6 and Combined Arms.

4 new game modes will be added, two for multiplayer and two for Zombies mode, as well as H.A.R.P, the new kill streak. A trio of faces join the roster of Operatives from the Black Ops universe. Along with the role of Stitch, the former KGB agent, will arrive Zeyna and Bulldozer, although they will do so in the season reinforcement.

Naturally, the greatest content impact is received by Warzone. The first complementary map to Verdansk is Rebirth Island, the Alcatraz Prison converted into a NOVA-6 gas factory. Nuketown is added as a Gulag map, while the arsenal will increase in size with all Black Ops Cold War weapons. And all this without spending a single extra euro. If you want to extend your customization experience, the battle pass will be there.



