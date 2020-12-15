CoD Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 1

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is already dated. Know the start time, its gameplay trailer and what content will arrive.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are about to receive their next content plan. Season 1 not only marks the beginning of the post-launch period for the Treyarch game, it sets a precedent for the future of the franchise in this annual cycle. All three games, including Modern Warfare, will cross your progress. You decide which one to play; you will continue to improve your profile to make the leap to the rest of the games.

In this piece you will find everything you need to know so as not to miss anything from Season 1.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass

Next we leave you with the new trailer about the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone battle pass from season 1, where we are shown new weapons such as the MAC-10 submachine gun or the new legend operator Stitch among many more surprises.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone | December 16 at 08:00 CET

The Spanish community must get up early if it wants to experience the start of Season 1 from the first minute. There will be two different updates, depending on the user. Black Ops Cold War has already released the preparatory patch, details of which you will find here; meanwhile, Warzone will do it the same day 16. If you have the Treyarch game, you should not download the battle royale update, as it is included. In the event that you only have free to play, you will not be able to preload the patch.



