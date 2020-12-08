CoD: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Introduce Trailer

The first trailer for Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone shows the main antagonist of the content, a former KGB agent.

Treyarch publishes the first trailer for Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. In it we meet the main antagonist of the content, former KGB agent Vikhor ‘Stitch’ Kuzmin, who leads the cell that develops Nova-6 gas, an element that will be familiar to those who have followed the subsaga closely.

During the video we can see Rebirth Island up close, the new playable map planned for the battle royale, as the recent leaks pointed out. The same goes for one of the unreleased maps for the competitive, Mall at the Pines. The island is confirmed as a variant of Alcatraz Island already seen in other titles in the franchise.

As with Modern Warfare, the seasons of this year’s installment will continue to connect story lines. Season 1 clarifies what happened to the gas; Russell Adler, one of the main faces of Cold War, ceased production of the Nova-6 after attacking the Rebirt Island complex in the 1960s. Kuzmin and Adler clash two decades later to resolve outstanding accounts; the first will join the Operators roster once December 16 arrives.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, preseason rewards

Between December 8 and 15, you will receive a couple of weapon packs at no additional cost. You simply have to log into the game within that window to be able to redeem them. Click here to know all its contents. On the other hand, from December 12 until the start of Season 1, you will have a double score in multiplayer, both in character progression and weapons. Take the opportunity to gain experience for the integration of weapons in Warzone.

Do you not know what changes are coming from December 16? Find out what the saga's immediate future holds through this link.




