Cocoon’s pedigree may make it worth watching

Cocoon is an upcoming indie game that features puzzles and platform mechanics. The game, released in 2023, will be published by Annapurna Interactive, a company known for its excellent games such as Journey and What Remains of Edith Finch.

The indie game is also being developed by Geometric Interactive, a company founded by Jeppe Carlsen and Jacob Schmid. Both are former employees of the game developer Playdead and have worked on the company’s well-known games Limbo and Inside. With this in mind, fans of atmospheric puzzles should take a closer look at Cocoon.

Cocoon explained

The upcoming indie game Cocoon has a unique setting, as the game takes place in many different worlds, each of which is contained in a sphere. Besides the fact that these spheres are miniature worlds, they can also be used in different ways. The player must use them to solve puzzles and advance through the game. By doing so, the player can master the possibilities of Cocoon, opening up new horizons, and eventually “solve the cosmic mystery”.

What kind of cosmic mystery it may be remains to be seen. However, the description on the game’s Steam page shows that alien technologies and otherworldly creatures may be involved in it. The natural environment and mechanical structures in the Cocoon are presumably remnants of an ancient civilization. The player must learn to navigate and control them if he wants to uncover the secrets of an ancient race.

Surprisingly, the game also hints that there will be boss battles, although the trailer only gives players an idea of this. At the end of the video, the camera moves away from the many spheres to show a much larger world with a giant, bug-like creature looking ominously down at the mass. On Cocoon’s Steam page, these clumsy creatures are described as “mighty guardians” that the player will have to face in fierce boss battles.

People behind the cocoon

Having explained the essence and gameplay of Cocoon, it’s worth figuring out why the game is worth watching — although the beginning of the trailer should already give players a good idea of why. In the introduction to the video, text flashes on the screen, informing that the game was created by Jeppe Carlsen, the lead game designer of Playdead’s Limbo and Inside.

Limbo and Inside were well-received when they were first released, thanks to the iconic visual style of the titles, clever puzzles, and somewhat open-ended but exciting stories. Carlsen took a very careful approach to the development of puzzles for games. In an old interview about Limbo, he explains that he treats the player as his worst enemy, coming up with “the most sophisticated puzzle” to prevent him from moving forward. However, after that, the player becomes his friend, so he writes down the correct hints and, if necessary, reduces the complexity of the puzzle.

This design philosophy seems to have worked well in Limbo, but even better in Inside. Improved visuals and a more populated world have brought the game’s environmental puzzles to the fore. Following this logic, Cocoon can demonstrate Carlsen’s puzzle design at its best. Of course, the lead designer has yet to tackle the game from a top-down perspective, but this is an exciting shift in perspective (literally) that could lead to new puzzles.

However, Carlsen is not the only famous person working on Cocoon. The co-founder of Geometric Interactive, Jacob Schmid, is also working on music for the game. Collaborating with Martin Stig Andersen on the music for Inside, it would be interesting to see what Schmid thinks about the upcoming indie game. Judging by the trailer, Schmid seems to adhere to the atmospheric music style of Playdead, only with a brighter tone corresponding to the Cocoon aesthetic.

In general, Cocoon is a game that is worth paying attention to, since it is the brainchild of experienced game developers and will be published by a respected company. Fans of puzzle platformers should definitely try it after the release.

The cocoon is currently in development.