Coca-Cola releases alcoholic sparkling water for 2021!

During the year 2021, the Coca-Cola company is expected to release an alcoholic beverage, under the Topo Chico brand.

The Coca-Cola company could diversify its products in 2021. Alcoholic beverages will go on sale in France.

For the year 2021, Coca-Cola intends to innovate. Indeed, it plans to diversify its offer by offering products. So why not get into alcohol?

In any case, that is what BFMTV reports on Wednesday, December 16. So the giant came up with the idea of ​​making sparkling water. But not just any ! This will include alcohol.

This will be called “hard seltzers”. In the United States, these sell like hot cakes. They seduce everyone.

It’s very simple, they love it. And this, as surprising as it may seem. It must be said that water that contains alcohol may seem strange at first glance.

Thus, this is the reason why Coca-Cola would like to import this product all over the world. The French could also become greedy.

In any case, these products were named as “the drink of the year” in 2019, according to a Washington Post article.

So these alcoholic waters could have the same success in France. This could only make Coca-Cola proud.

COCA-COLA WILL PUT THEM ON SALE IN APRIL

Thus, Coca-Cola will market these alcoholic beverages in April 2021. But what type of stores will be able to sell these products?

It’s very simple, you can find them in all supermarkets. However, these drinks will not have the same packaging as the original. And they won’t have the same brand!

Indeed, these new products will be sold under the name “Topo Chico”. At this time, we do not know why the giant does not use its logo.

Last September, Coca-Cola launched it in Mexico. And in November, the American giant made them available in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria and Greece.

But why did you have such an idea? Young people would want to drink alcohol sooner. However, without ingesting too much sugar.

After all, everyone wants to be careful of their line! You too, right? Then the alcohol level will be 4 and 6%. With only 28 calories per 100 ml.

And you, what do you think of this new idea? Do you plan to taste these products? Do you drink alcohol? Remember to drink in moderation, of course!



