Cobra Kai: Xolo Maridueña reveals what we suspected about his favorite co-star

Cobra Kai, since it first appeared on the Netflix streaming platform, has become one of the most watched action-adventure dramas on subscription television. The sequel to The Karate Kid follows the lives of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), more than three decades after the events of the films that were released in the 1980s.

In the Netflix series, Macchio and Zabka were joined by Martin Kove reprising his role as the villainous John Kreese at the end of the first season of Cobra Kai. Undoubtedly, until now the three characters are fundamental elements in the history of the series, which represents the continuity of the events that occurred when Daniel and Johnny were just teenagers and also deadly rivals.

It is important to note that Cobra Kai is open to introducing any character that has appeared in the Karate Kid movies in its plot, as long as it is important for the new stories. Fans saw Johnny Lawrence reunite with his friends from the past and at the end of season 3 the return of Ali Mills, Elisabeth Sue, ex-girlfriend of Zabka’s character and later a love interest of Daniel LaRusso.

Likewise, Cobra Kai season 4 brought back another Cobra kai villain, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). And it is expected that in the fifth season of the Netflix series, which is fully filmed, other Karate Kid characters will return, although none have been confirmed so far.

And it is that in addition to continuing the story of the characters of the past, Cobra Kai also revolves around the new generation of students of the Dojo Cobra Kai, Miyagi Do and now Johnny’s school, Eagle Fang Karate. New characters like Robby, Tory Nichols, Samantha LaRusso and Miguel Díaz, among the many that appear on the screen, have arrived to bring an updated tone to the plot of the Netflix series while maintaining rivalries just like in the movies.

The truth is that the four seasons that Cobra Kai has under his belt, it has been enough for the cast members of the series to have become family. So much so, that Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel since the first installment of the program, revealed in an interview which is his favorite co-star with whom he likes to work the most. The star spoke with Teen Vogue, and said that the scenes he likes to shoot the most are those with Miguel and Johnny Lawrence, whom he has practically seen as a father according to the story.