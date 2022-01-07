Cobra Kai: This was the episode where Daniel LaRusso went off-script on the show

It is no secret to anyone that Cobra Kai has been becoming a success since it began to be broadcast through the streaming platform, Netflix. Let us remember that its first seasons began to be broadcast through the YouTube Red platform, once the production changed its location, its popularity soared.

But, there’s no denying that part of what makes the show so popular is the nostalgic appeal it has for many fans of the ’80s The Karate Kid movies, as it provides them with a continuation of the feud between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). ) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

This series is set 30 years after these events happened in The Karate Kid, of course, the protagonists of that time have already grown up and are heads of their own dojos. On the screens, both characters have shared a rivalry for a long time, although now it seems that this has been diminishing because in this fourth installment they have joined forces.

Despite the fact that on screen these two characters get along fatally, behind her these actors Ralph Macchio and William Zabka seem to be incredibly happy working together, and this was demonstrated in one of the funniest mistakes that has happened on the set of Cobra Kai.

In one of the scenes, Daniel LaRusso faced Johnny Lawrence without a doubt, this was one of the most tense, and apparently, Ralph Macchio was really nervous when he was filming. At least that seemed to be the case when Zabka raised his fists as if he was about to start fighting his co-star and Macchio immediately fell out of character.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka quickly burst into laughter for the moment, as did the rest of the cast who were present on set. The discarded shot is surprising, not only because the scene is supposed to be very serious, but also because Daniel is supposedly a better fighter than Johnny, even though Macchio flinched so quickly.

This has undoubtedly been one of the funniest mistakes in this entire Karate Kid franchise and suggests that the show is perhaps as enjoyable to make as it is to watch.