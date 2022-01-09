Cobra Kai: This is what was said about the return of Hilary Swank to the universe

Cobra Kai, the action-adventure series that is immersed in the Miyagi universe inspired by the Karate Kid movies, reappeared on fan screens on December 31 with all ten episodes of season 4, featuring one of the most anticipated events by all, the All Valley tournament.

With each season of Cobra Kai, the stories have included in their narratives various characters who are key to the successful Karate Kid franchise, to contribute to the fascinating plot three decades later of those events that kept Daniel LaRusso and Johnny at the center. Lawrence.

The series brought back antagonists John Kreese and Chozen Toguchi, Johnny’s love interest Ali Mills, and also fans saw Kumiko in season 3 of Cobra Kai. Now, with the fourth installment of the Netflix series, one of the most anticipated was Terry Silver, who arrived to team up at the Cobra Kai dojo to face Daniel and Johnny.

Recall that the Kareta Kid franchise includes a large number of characters that, because they are within the same Cobra Kai universe, are not ruled out that they appear at any time in the future of the series. So far, there are many who have not returned, but fans do not stop asking when the protagonist of The Next Karate Kid, Hilary Swank as Julie Pierce will return.

Swank starred in the fourth Karate Kid film production alongside the late Pat Morita as Mr. Miyagi, who was her teacher, just as she did with Daniel. She is the biggest character in the franchise yet to appear in Cobra Kai, so viewers are hoping that she will join the fight, or at least that she will make an Ali Mills-style cameo.

In this regard, the creators of Cobra Kai recently spoke with fans of Cobra Kai and referred to the possibility that Julie Pierce will be included in the plot soon. Let’s remember that season 5 is fully filmed, and the sixth will surely arrive as well. This was said by producer and co-creator Jon Hurtwitz:

“All we can say about her is that we love Hilary Swank. We think she’s a phenomenal actress and we love her character in this franchise. Mr. Miyagi taught her and she’s someone who is important to the Karate Kid universe. We can’t. To say if he will return, we cannot say how he would return if he were to return. ”

“We can say that we talk about her and maybe we have met her, maybe we have worked with her, maybe not. We can’t tell you anything! She will continue to be a question until she appears or the series ends and we always welcome the question. “