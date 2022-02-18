Cobra Kai: This is the true relationship between the main protagonists of the drama

It is well known that the protagonists of Cobra Kai are Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). These two characters have been around since the hit TheKarate Kid movies in 1984, and have been big, well-known icons on television ever since.

These films have marked generations with their sequels, and to this day they continue to be a success with the Cobra Kai spin-off, which is why many fans wonder if Ralph Macchio and William Zabka actually maintain a friendship. real outside the screens, unlike the rivalry that is lived in the series.

Remember that these films ended in a tournament in which LaRusso reigns victorious over the boy who tormented him, Johnny Lawrence. Years later, LaRusso becomes a successful car salesman, while Lawrence drifts through life aimlessly. In the drama, the story of these two picks up when they are both adults.

The rivalry between LaRusso and Lawrence is temporarily reignited in Cobra Kai, but they later come together to join forces. Because of this relationship, viewers wonder if the rivalry between these two characters is true outside of acting, but the truth is that these two veterans are very close friends.

William Zabka and Ralph Macchio is just a screen for the series and movies. However, it was recently revealed by William Zabka himself that he and Ralph Macchio were not close friends at the time of the first film. But, as time went by, they got closer and closer, until they became good friends.

In this interview, William Zabka revealed how their friendship has evolved over the years, so were his words:

“It’s been so good, Ralph and I have become good friends over the years and from the very beginning, when we first released this, we’ve been in close contact ever since.”

In addition, in other revelations Zabka talked about the pranks that he and his co-star have been up to, as well as confessing that he and Macchio often have the same perspective, thoughts, and complaints. Clearly, acting in Cobra Kai further enhanced this duo’s friendship. But Ralph Macchio revealed that, in fact, the death of his friend Pat Morita, who played Mr. Miyagi, brought them even closer.