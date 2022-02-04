Cobra Kai: The Highest Earning Young Cast Members And Their Net Worth

Cobra Kai has positioned itself as one of the most watched Netflix programs in recent years, and that is, despite being a story that has its origins since 1984, with The Karate Kid movies, to this day keep breaking the views. But how much exactly does the platform pay each of the new and young cast members?

Peyton List as Tory Nichols

Actress Peyton List became a Disney Channel star in 2008, so before entering the Cobra Kai series, the actress was participating in Bunk’d, which she ended up leaving in 2015 to join the popular TV drama four years later. Netflix as Tory Nichols. Due to the fame that she already possesses, the actress is estimated to have a net worth of $7 million dollars, the highest among the young cast members.

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Another of Cobra Kai’s favorites is undoubtedly Xolo Maridueña, who began his acting career in 2012 with a role in the drama Parenthood. After he finished the show in 2015, the actor took on various guest roles on TV series like Twin Peaks, gaining wide recognition among young people worldwide. However, it was not until 2018 that he landed his role in Cobra Kai as Miguel Diaz, which made his popularity soar. The net worth of the actor is estimated to be $2 million dollars.

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

While the actress Mary Mouser who has many years of experience and various participations in popular shows such as Scrubs, Criminal Minds, The King of Queens, CSI, when she began participating in Cobra Kai as Samantha La Russo, her net worth suffered a big change for over $2.5 million dollars.

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Actor Tanner Buchanan is one of the cast members with the lowest net worth, as his career began in 2010 with various guest roles on television shows, such as Modern Family, Fuller House, Girl Meets World and more. So since his arrival in Cobra Kai as Johnny’s estranged son, Robby Keene, his net worth has risen to over $1 million.

Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri Alexopoulos

Gianni DeCenzo played Arthur Pickwickle in 2015 in 100 Things to Do Before High School. Later, he played Caleb Williger in 2019’s Coop and Cami Ask the World. Although he hasn’t had big stakes, his net worth is already around a million dollars, something that has been growing the new faces of this universe. from Karate Kid.