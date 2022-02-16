Cobra Kai: The Character Fans Want To See More Of In Coming Seasons

Whether you call YouTube or Netflix home, Cobra Kai has always had a lot to offer the Karate Kid narrative. It finally reveals to viewers what happened to martial arts prodigies like Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) decades after their teenage rivalry began, and shows how the world around them has changed beyond belief. 1985 All Valley Karate Tournament. In doing so, the series has introduced fans to a host of new characters who have decided to carry on the legacy of the Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai dojos today.

As far as the young cast goes, a handful of names have stood out during their time on Cobra Kai. Johnny’s longtime neighbor and Cobra Kai notable Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), Daniel’s daughter Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), and new Miyagi-Do recruit Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand) , to name a few, are now valuable pieces of the franchise puzzle.

However, longtime Karate Kid fans still tune in to see what the franchise’s original cast are up to, even if most of them now take a backseat to new recruits. And while not all of them returned, fans are asking for some interesting-sounding names.

Throughout its four existing seasons, Cobra Kai has brought back numerous names from the Karate Kid movies. For example, Cobra Kai’s figurehead John Kreese (Martin Kove) has become especially important to the overall story, but not every returning face has made as much of an impact.

Take Bobby Brown (Ron Thomas), for example, who made his franchise debut in the first “Karate Kid” movie and returned in Cobra Kai season 2. He had an active role in Johnny Lawrence’s life for a while, but disappeared after season 3, something fans aren’t too happy about. Fans immediately began asking for more of the character on social media.

“They set him up as a perfect moral arbiter for Johnny and then he disappeared”

“It would be great to see Bobby and Daniel become friends! It might also help Daniel and Johnny stay on good terms and also help resolve relationship issues with either couple!”

“Maybe in Season 5, if Johnny comes back, he can ask Bobby for help with the eagle fang.”

“He is one of the most attractive characters in this series”

Regardless of his position, it was great to see Ron Thomas return to the role of Bobby Brown for Cobra Kai. Only time will tell if there is more to the story of him or if we have seen the last of the former pillar of the Cobra Kai dojo.