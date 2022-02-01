Cobra Kai: The 2 cast members of the series who are father and daughter in real life

Cobra Kai premiered in 2018 narrating the story of the main characters of Karate Kid, more than three decades after the events that occurred in the films. With Ralp Macchio at the helm alongside William Zabka and Martin Kove, the series positioned itself as one of the most watched programs on the Netflix streaming platform. Season 4 was released at the end of last December and included another villain from one of the films, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, in its cast.

The Netflix series began immersed in the eternal rivalry between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) dating back to 1984, but at the end of the third season of Cobra Kai, fans saw the two join forces to defeat the villain John Kreese (Kove), who allied himself with his old partner Terry Silver (Griffith), the villain who tortured Macchio’s character in the third film in the franchise that was released in 1989.

Cobra Kai fans know that in the Karate Kid franchise pretty much everyone maintains a brotherhood. More than three decades have passed since the main actors met, but what no one imagined was that members of the same real-life family would share scenes in the hit Netflix series.

Recall that in season 3 of Cobra Kai, Martin Kove and his son Jesse worked together in one of the episodes of the series, while Kreese’s background story was narrated through flashbacks. Now, with the arrival of season 4, the cast of the drama was joined by the real-life daughter of another of the protagonists.

Julia Macchio is the daughter of Ralph Macchio who played cousin Vanessa LaRusso in Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 8

It turns out that Ralph Macchio shared a scene with his daughter Julia Macchio in episode 8 of season 4 of Cobra Kai, who played cousin Vanessa LaRusso. This is the first appearance of the rookie actress in the Karate Kid franchise. Julia is starting in the world of television; however, she is not her first screen role for her as since 2012 she has been working in some movies.

Just check Julia Macchio’s official account on the Instagram social network to see the photo gallery in which the young star appears with her father and the rest of her family, including her mother Phyllis. and her brother Daniel. According to the specialized site IMDb, the daughter of the protagonist of Cobra Kai appeared in the 2012 film called “Girl Most Likely”, where she played her first role as Lucy. While in 2018, she starred in two feature films, one called “Totally Broken” and another titled “Stella’s Last Weekend”.