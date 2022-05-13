Cobra Kai: Tanner Buchanan is sanctioned for behavior we all suspected

Cobra Kai, the adventure series that follows the lives of the main characters of the Karate Kid movie saga, will return to fans’ screens with season 5 through the Netflix streaming platform in September 2022, as announced. announced last week. An early release, as many expected a release by the end of the year.

A new story is about to be told in Cobra Kai Season 5 as the next few episodes bring back Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence, John Kreese, Terry Silver, Miguel Diaz, Robby Keene, Samantha LaRusso, Tory Nichols and al rest of the students of the three most important dojos of the program.

While the Netflix series follows the lives of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence more than three decades after the events of The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai also included in its cast a group of young actors who bring to life the hit show coming to its season 5 coming soon. It is they who, to a great extent, update the fascinating history that began in the 1980s.

And it is that because the cast of Cobra Kai is made up mostly of young people, it is not difficult to think that swearing is not heard on the set of the series, although that is not exclusive to those under 18 years of age. During the Cobra Kai: Live and Badass event that ran on May 5, the cast members revealed which of the actors was punished for their misbehavior on the film set.

When the cast was asked by event moderator Kristian Harloff who is most likely to swear when something goes wrong in a take while filming the Netflix series, they all said in unison that Tanner Buchanan, the actor who plays Robby Keene, the son of Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai.

Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan admits that he tends to swear when he messes up a take. The actor said that his vocabulary was so serious that the producers of the Netflix drama had to reprimand him, since there are also minors under 18 who are part of the cast on the set.

Neither Tanner Buchanan nor his Cobra Kai castmates wanted to give examples of the swear words the actor says when he gets upset on the set of the series. But, it was Mary Mouser (Samantha), who revealed that she got so bad that the bosses had to intervene and give her a talk to control her behavior.

“Tanner got a talk,” Mouser said.

“Some of the producers told me that maybe I should try to tone down some things, some of the profanity on set,” Buchanan said.