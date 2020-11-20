Cobra Kai star introduced as masked alien

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the AMC series has abandoned its usual routine of launching a new season in October. Instead, it will extend Season 10 with six additional episodes, which will follow our surviving heroes after the Whisperer War.

As revealed by the official TWD Twitter account on Thursday (November 19), Eme-Akwari will be joining the cast as Elijah, also known as the Masked Stranger. More details about his character have not been revealed yet, including the episodes he will feature, but we got a first glimpse of the character in the season 10 finale (which isn’t so much an ending now).

Okea Eme-Akwari (Cobra Kai, Greenland) has been cast as Elijah (aka the masked stranger) in #TheWalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/5tfj66Vumr — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) November 19, 2020

Titled Certain Doom, the episode saw Maggie (Lauren Cohan) make her long-awaited return, and was accompanied by the sword-wielding warrior, who saved the life of Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam).

Showrunner Angela Kang has already dismissed the fan theory that the newcomer is an interpretation of the comic book character Mercer and of course we now know his name is Elijah. Since then, Kang has promised that we will learn more about him soon. character, who they are and what Maggie has been through recently.

“That’s going to be a big part of the story in the six episodes to come, but also in season 11 as a whole to come,” she told Business Insider.

Eme-Akwari will appear on Netflix’s Cobra Kai season 3, which will be released next year. Gerard Butler’s new disaster movie will also appear in Greenland.



