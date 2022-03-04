Cobra Kai: Similar stories you might be interested in while you wait for season 5

The surprising success of the renaissance that Cobra Kai has meant for the Karate Kid saga has not only revived the valuable philosophical legacy that surrounds this sport, which many consider a way of life, for new generations of followers, but has also awakened in audiences from all over the world the interest in other perhaps not so famous productions. With four seasons available in the catalog of options on the international streaming platform Netflix, and while the premiere of the fifth installment is awaited, there are other interesting alternatives to enjoy.

1. Hook

Hook, also known by its English name as Hook, is a 13-episode series of Thai origin released on the Netflix platform in 2020. Mostly starring a fairly young cast led by Peemapol Panichtamrong, Phiravich Attachitsataporn and Thime Pichitasurakit , its story revolves around two young college students and boxers who, despite the great rivalry between their respective families, become very good friends at the gym. Between combat and combat, the characters will live a roller coaster of emotions, dramas and personal crises.

2. The last fight

The Warrior movie known in Spanish as The Last Fight, is an American film production released in 2011 that also resembles Cobra Kai’s message of fighting and overcoming. Set against the backdrop of the world of mixed martial arts, it stars famous Hollywood stars such as Tom Hardy, Joel Edgerton, and Nick Nolte, the latter nominated for an Oscar for his performance in the film as a veteran. former alcoholic coach.

The Last Fight tells the story of two estranged brothers and their father who are brought together by fate on the stage of a mixed martial arts tournament called Sparta, which has a one-time prize pool of $5 million. His synopsis tells: while an ex-marine puts aside past grudges and decides to train under his father’s orders to participate in the competition, his brother, from whom he was also estranged, struggles to enter the fray.

3. Into the Badlands

Into the Badlands is a three-season original series from the American network AMC that was broadcast from November 15, 2015 to May 6, 2019. Internationalized through the Amazon Prime Video platform, it stars an extensive and diverse cast including Daniel Wu, Orla Brady, Sarah Bolger, Aramis Knight, Emily Beecham, Oliver Stark, Madeleine Mantock, Ally Ioannides, Marton Csokas, Nick Frost, Babou Ceesay, Lorraine Toussaint, Ella-Rae Smith and Sherman Augustus .

Set in a dystopian future where firearms have been outlawed by powerful feudal lords called Barons, the series is noted for its mix of fantasy, drama, action, adventure, and martial arts. The show aired a total of 32 episodes with an interesting staging of a tale about a warrior and a young man who travel together through a dangerous feudal land in search of wisdom.