Cobra Kai shows the first look at another main character of karate-a child who will appear in the fifth season

The ending of the fourth season of “Cobra Kai” was not successful for the good guys and raised a lot of questions about what awaits us next season. Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence were unable to prevent Cobra Kai from winning the All Valley Tournament, which gave Terry Silver and John Crease free rein to spread their dojo throughout the valley. Daniel swore that he would not actually allow this, and even enlisted the support of former enemy Chozen Toguchi to help him restore Miyagi Do’s honor. It seemed that Silver was at a disadvantage compared to these two (plus Johnny) after he accused Creese of crimes, but this first look at Sean Canan as Mike Barnes in the fifth season of “Cobra Kai” may show that he still has a lot of friends to be with work.

That’s it! Daniel LaRusso’s most formidable opponent from Karate Kid III will make his Netflix debut (opens in new tab). The latest message from the Cobra Kai team does not reveal how and why Mike Barnes returned to history. Executive producers Josh Heald, John Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg have released a joint statement on the latest look at season five, which may have some clues about Barnes’ return.:

While Terry Silver urges old friends to take the Valley in a stranglehold, Daniel and Johnny will need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai on her way.

Based on this, I think it’s possible that Terry Silver realized he needed some extra help running his Cobra Kai gym franchise. Mike Barnes is a child prodigy who adopted the Cobra Kai lifestyle and at one point had a chance to get a 50% stake in the Silver franchise if he had once defeated Daniel LaRusso. Barnes fought as well as all of Daniel’s past opponents, but in the end he failed.

It would make sense if Terry Silver still had Mike Barnes’ number, and that Barnes would like a second chance to trim this franchise deal. In addition, in this first image, he wears an all-black gi, which is similar to the signature image of all practitioners associated with Cobra Kai. I think it’s fair to assume that he will be working for Silver in the upcoming season, but maybe he will surprise us when the fifth season arrives. After all, we already know that Silver will have some support, and the new character Kim Da Eun will provide some help.

Fans of Cobra Kai suspected that Sean Kanan would return to the Karate Kid franchise after Kanan admitted in 2021 that he had discussed returning, and also said that, in his opinion, the series would like to involve every former character. His appearance in season 5 will be a big win for fans who love returning stars and will shorten the list of characters we have yet to see. Hopefully, his appearance means that Hilary Swank still has a chance to reprise her role, as the creative team has at least discussed the idea.

For now, we can just be thrilled that Sean Canan is back when season 5 of “Cobra Kai” premieres on Friday, September 9th. Watch it on a Netflix subscription and get ready for a season that you will surely remember.