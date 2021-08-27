Cobra Kai: Series Renewed for Season 5 on Netflix

If you are a Cobra Kai fan, we have good news! Netflix announced this Friday (27) the renewal of the series for its 5th season. The confirmation was revealed four months before the fourth season premiere on streaming. According to the showrunner of the series, Josh Heald, filming should begin in 2021, in Atlanta, United States.

In an interview with TV Line in January, Heald had previously said that he had no intention of ending the series with the conclusion of the All Valley Karate Tournament. “[The ending is] way beyond that. In our minds, we have seasons of history that we need to tell before we reach the end of the game,” he said.

Cobra Kai’s plot

The series follows Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, rivals in the original film, following different paths in life now that they are adults. The series’ success earned it four 2021 Emmy nominations, including Best Comedy Series, Best Stunt Performance, and Best Sound Edit for a Comedy or Drama Series.

Season four of Cobra Kai hits Netflix in December.