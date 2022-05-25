Cobra Kai Season 5: They reveal which villain joins Terry Silver in Netflix drama

Cobra Kai is the successful Netflix series that premiered its season 4 on December 31 through the streaming platform. A total of ten intense episodes hit the screens of fans, who are now waiting for the fifth installment whose debut is scheduled to appear on September 9, 2022.

Cobra Kai fans were surprised a few weeks ago, when Netflix announced that season 5 of the Karate Kid sequel was brought forward. Everyone was expecting a premiere for December of this year, but luckily it will be arriving earlier in the fall, to continue telling the stories of the rival dojos led by Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and now the villain of the movies, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) who joined with the fourth installment.

A few weeks ago Netflix released the first promotional trailer for Cobra Kai season 5, revealing that things are going to get more intense than before, with John Kreese (Martin Cove) in prison and Terry Silver taking over the Cobra Kai dojo after the betrayal. to his so-called old friend.

The trailer also revealed who will be back. Xolo Maridueña who plays Miguel Díaz and Robby Keene’s Tanner Buchanan, along with Zabka, Macchio, Kove, Griffith, Mary Mouser and Peyton List, will be immersed in the action with the arrival of the new stories of the next episodes of season 5 from the hit Netflix series.

And while many familiar faces will be back with season 5, this week it was revealed that new members were included in the cast of the drama Cobra Kai. The cast of the series expands with the inclusion of a character that will be part of the upcoming stories, Deadline reported on Tuesday, while an already established character was promoted to regular.

According to the outlet, actress Alicia Hannah-Kim joined the fifth season of Cobra Kai as a South Korean sensei named Kim Da-Eun. Kim will be a factor in Terry Silver’s plot to expand the Cobra Kai franchises throughout the valley, so she will likely be a new villain in the series. Additionally, current cast member Dallas Dupree Young has been promoted to series regular status for Season 5. Young plays Kenny Payne, a character who joined the show in Season 4.