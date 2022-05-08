Cobra Kai Season 5: The 2 changes that come with the next episodes on Netflix

Cobra Kai, the series that serves as a sequel to Karate Kid, premiered season 4 at the end of December 2021 and now advances the launch of the fifth installment which will arrive on the Netflix streaming platform in the first days of September, an advance that nobody Was expected. The next few episodes will hit fans’ screens with two major changes. (Season 5 spoilers)

At the end of season 4, the hit series Cobra Kai left fans with the All Valley result in favor of the dojo run by John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), with a Tori Nichols (Peyton List ) raising the trophy. However, in the final minutes, the student was shown learning that her karate school’s victory was fraudulently planned.

Cobra Kai fans also saw Miguel quietly leaving the tournament to catch a bus to Mexico. The character of Xolo Maridueña is determined to find his father. In the Season 5 promotional trailer released this Friday, he reveals that Miguel’s mission is hampered when he runs into Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who ended up on his trail.

According to the trailer, Johnny is not alone. Zabka’s character managed to take on Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), who has long been at odds with Miguel. In the video, the two students can be seen in action during a fight in the street. But out of all this, a change in Johnny Lawrence is emerging, as the official synopsis for Cobra Kai season 5 reveals something important.

In the fifth installment of Cobra Kai, Johnny Lawrence will be putting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he has caused not only to Miguel, but also to his own son Robby Keene. This could be the moment of reconciliation between the two characters, which fans have been waiting for since the series began in 2018.

Another major change in Cobra Kai season 5 has to do with Kove’s character. John Kreese is behind bars after the betrayal of his partner at the Cobra Kai dojo, Terry Silver. Sensei will be seen with a different tone in personality from his characterization when the Netflix series hits fans’ screens on September 9, 2022.

Cobra Kai fans who have known John Kreese since the events of The Karate Kid know that Martin Kove’s character is a tough and manipulative man. These characteristics have been maintained in the Netflix series since he appeared at the end of the first season. However, with the fifth installment, viewers will be able to see another side of the villain sensei, as his lighter side will be explored, as revealed by the actor in early April on his Kicking It with the Koves podcast, which he directs with his children. Martin and Rachel.