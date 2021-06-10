Cobra Kai: Season 4 to Change Johnny and Daniel Dynamics

Cobra Kai: After being revived by Netflix, the Cobra Kai series aired a 3rd season filled with exciting challenges for the main characters and even planted a big question to be developed in the 4th season. The old rivalry between Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) will possibly give way to a new dynamic.

Apparently, the two characters will definitely join forces to achieve their goals. But it is worth noting that this will be a slow process, considering that the rivalry of the fighters goes beyond mere rancor against each other.

Since the Karate Kid, there has been a war between dojos that has spanned more than thirty years. Over the course of the first three seasons, Johnny and Daniel shared brief moments of peace in which they almost put their enmities aside.

However, they needed a little push to get right and John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) move seems to have worked as a good trigger.

Cobra Kai: what to expect from season 4 of the series?

From the beginning of the series, viewers have seen a new facet of Johnny Lawrence, who has often been portrayed as an unprecedented bad boy. However, the years passed and he became an unhappy man who stuck to the desire to improve in order to move forward.

The character redeemed himself over the episodes, while teaching various defense techniques to his students. And, alongside this new construction, Daniel was seen as a pampered businessman, even though he proved, deep down, to be the same humble boy from the classic movies.

Thus, the 4th season of the series promises to bring this interesting dynamic change between the protagonists. John Kreese even represents a common threat that the two want to fight.

And of course, not only will Johnny and Daniel fight together for the first time in years, but also students from rival dojos. Will all the hurts be in the past this time?

So stay tuned for Cobra Kai news!