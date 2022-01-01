Cobra Kai Season 4: The Character Fans Asked About Has Finally Returned

The success of the Netflix streaming platform, Cobra Kai, returned to fan screens on December 31 with its long-awaited series of episodes of season 4. Furthermore, the series appeared with a huge surprise that left millions surprised. of fans who by this time must have devoured the entire new installment. (Important Spoiler for season 4).

During the first two seasons of Cobra Kai, a character appeared who is considered one of the most important in the Netflix series that still lives three decades after the events of Karate Kid. She was a member of the dojo refounded by Johnny Lawrence, being the first student to sign up for classes from the character of William Zabka.

This is Cobra Kai actress Nichole Brown, who played Aisha Robinson in seasons 1 and 2. In the third installment, the character abruptly disappeared, which has been a source of curiosity on the part of fans who have been wondering all this time when would he return and why did he leave the series.

Recall that Aisha disappeared from Cobra Kai after the intense fight in high school at the end of season 2. When the third installment arrived, everyone was surprised when she did not appear again next to her great friend Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser). Her role was very important in the first two installments of the show as she developed her relationship with Daniel’s daughter (Ralph Macchio).

Fortunately, after so much intrigue about whether or not Aisha Robinson would return to Cobra Kai, season 4 was commissioned to bring back the much-acclaimed character of Nichole Brown, who appeared in episode 6 of the new installment, at least for a small scene with Samantha.

In season 4 of Cobra Kai, Aisha traveled all the way to Santa Barbara to speak to her and while there she gained valuable wisdom from here in terms of how she should move on, especially on her issue with Tory Nichols (Peyton List). While we can’t support Samantha reaching out to Tory at school and threatening her, we appreciate seeing Aisha make a small impact again.