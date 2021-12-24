Cobra Kai Season 4: The 2 Characters Who Have a Secret Family Bond

Cobra Kai will premiere its season 4 on December 31 on the Netflix streaming platform. The next episodes promise to be the most intense that the series has presented in its history, as the students of each dojo will finally face each other in the most anticipated karate tournament by all, the All Valley.

The tournament will be one of the main focuses in the Cobra Kai season 4 narrative. From the preparation and the hard training of the students to the moment of combat, they will be fundamental parts of the new story that will arrive with the next episodes of the Karate Kid sequel.

The Netflix action-adventure drama is also set to delve into the lives of some of the fan favorites. One of those who will be in the center will be Robby (Tanner Buchanan), who due to his bad attitudes will have to pay the consequences with suffering, as revealed by the creators of the series, during a question and answer session at the end of last November .

Another important story that is pending to be told since season 3 of Cobra Kai, is the one related to the family of Tory Nichols (Peyton List). For the first time in the Netflix series, members of her family will meet and it is expected that one of them will be her mother, whose voice was only heard in the first episode of the previous installment. Some fans speculate that this is Julie Pierce (Hilary Swank), who starred in The Nex Karate Kid. Although, that remains to be seen.

And it turns out that fans are also speculating that in Cobra Kai two characters also have a hidden family relationship. All this arose, from a publication on the social network twitter, when one of the co-creators of the series shared one of the most recent posters of season 4. The legend that accompanied him was what caught the attention of the spectators.

The poster published by the co-creator of Cobra Kai could reveal that Terry Silver is Demetri’s grandfather according to fans

Hayden Schlossberg posted the picture saying that everyone will find out Demetri’s last name on December 31 when Cobra Kai season 4 premieres. Fans immediately formulated the theory, linking Sensei’s student Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) as the grandson of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), the Karate Kid villain who returns to the universe with the fourth installment.

According to fans, Terry Silver’s grandson is hiding in the team of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence in the plot of the fourth installment of Cobra Kai, and could be an unexpected spy. The theory gained strength because the revelation occurred precisely in the season in which the villain returns, and furthermore, Demetri’s family history is totally unknown.