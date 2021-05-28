Cobra Kai: Season 4 Teaser Shows Terry Silver Comeback

Cobra Kai: Netflix released, this Thursday (27), a teaser of the 4th season of Cobra Kai. The highlight of the video is the presence of actor Thomas Ian Griffith, who played the antagonistic character Terry Silver in Karate Kid 3 and who will return to the series.

“If you can’t stand, you can’t fight. If you can’t breathe, you can’t fight. If you can’t see, you can’t fight”, says the character in the teaser of just over 20 seconds.

Check out the streaming company’s promotional action below:

Along with the video, Netflix told fans to be patient as “she’s warming up.” Despite not revealing the villain’s new look, the character’s traditional ponytail is one of the highlights of the images.

“I never imagined that I would return to this role, but what an incredible opportunity to complete Terry Silver’s circle. When they say Cobra Kai never dies, they are serious, ”said Griffith in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

In the 3rd Karate Kid film, Silver is a former military companion of John Kreese, played by actor Martin Kove. The antagonist is a wealthy businessman and founder of Cobra Kai Dojo.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it should arrive later this year on Netflix.