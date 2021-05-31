Cobra Kai: Season 4 Should Bring Big Changes For LaRusso

Cobra Kai: The fourth season of the Cobra Kai series will be released later this year on Netflix. In the meantime, fans can start making up their theories about what’s next in the plot. The last clue indicates that big changes are in store for the LaRusso family in the new batch of episodes.

At the end of season three, Daniel formed an alliance with Johnny (William Zabka) and Eagle Fang due to conflicts between the Miyagi-do and Cobra Kai. Now, family problems must change LaRusso’s routine. Sources reported that the house that serves as LaRusso’s house in the series was for sale by the owners as soon as production ended. So, it seems, a change seems to be confirmed for Daniel and Amanda.

It is worth remembering that the residence was destroyed after a fight between students Cobra Kai and Miyagi-do. Furthermore, fans also suspect that Teddy Silver’s return is involved in the news. That’s because the villain can use his various financial resources to harm Daniel and his business. If that happens, LaRusso may have no choice but to sell his house.

Cobra Kai stars William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Xolo Maridueña, Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List and Martin Kove.

Cobra Kai’s fourth season premiere is scheduled for the end of 2021.