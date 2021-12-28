Cobra Kai Season 4: Reveal Who The New Thug Is In Upcoming Episodes Of The Drama

Cobra Kai will return to fan screens next Friday, December 31 through the Netflix streaming platform. The fourth season of the series will arrive with a total of ten episodes that will be loaded with rough training and a lot of action when the students of the different dojos meet each other in the All Valley tournament. (Some spoilers)

The plot of season 4 of Cobra Kai will be centered in the union of forces between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). An alliance that had its beginning at the end of the third installment with the purpose of defeating the villain John Kreese (Martin Kove) and his fearsome partner, the newcomer Terry Silver, from Thomas Ian Griffith.

Although the next episodes will focus on this story related to everything about the All Valley, this is not the only one that is included in the narrative of the Netflix drama, since it will also delve into the lives of some characters such as Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and Tory Nichols (Peyton List), as well as in the romantic arc between Johnny and Carmen (Vanessa Rubio).

Importantly, the All Valley is not the only Karate Kid element that will be present in season 4 of Cobra Kai. During an interview at the beginning of December with the Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the creators of the Netflix drama, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, made reference to that another theme of the film will be touched, and it has to do with the attitude of one of the characters that has been in the background since the series first premiered.

Recall that the fourth installment of Cobra Kai includes a new character named Kenny. A high school student, who will be being bullied by the character that no fan of the series could imagine. These stories about the ‘thugs’, as happened with Johnny in Karate Kid, will be back in the universe.

In season 4 of Cobra Kai, Kenny will feel compelled to learn karate to defend himself against the new school bully, who will be none other than Daniel LaRusso’s own son, Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro), who has also had no interest. some to follow the martial arts path like his father and sister Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser). This Hurwitz said in the interview:

“We liked the idea that while he somehow has some of the positive qualities that Daniel has, he grew up in a completely different environment, a very privileged child in a community of spoiled children. Everyone is really competitive. That’s the kind of environment you could become a bully in without realizing it. We try to get where he is not this inherent monster who just wants to hurt people. He is, like many children, in the race for popularity and simply makes fun of one child and does not realize what it is like to be in that other child’s shoes. That really allowed us to come back, again, to the issues of what the Karate Kid is about, about bullying, but from a different and fresh perspective. ”

“The last underdog, the last iconic bullied child, ends up being the father of a bully [referring to Daniel LaRusso in Karate Kid]. It is a difficult thing for all parents. I think a lot of people can look back at their childhood and see times when they felt insecure. They, to make themselves feel better, weren’t nice to anyone else. As adults, they look back on those moments and feel like shit about them and feel sorry for those things. “