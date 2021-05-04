Cobra Kai: Season 4 of The Netflix Series Has Finished Filming

Cobra Kai: The fourth season of Cobra Kai officially ended filming. The series, which served as the sequel to the film Karate Kid, exploded in popularity in early 2021, after the release of Season 3 – when the production started showing on Netflix instead of YouTube Premium.

Cobra Kai stars William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Xolo Maridueña, Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List and Martin Kove. The fourth season is scheduled to be released in the fourth quarter of 2021 on streaming.

Co-creator Jon Hurwitz announced on Twitter that filming for the season has officially ended. The fourth year will give more screen time to Tory Nichols (List), Kresse’s karate prodigy with an explosive temper, as well as Miguel’s mother, Carmen Diaz (Vanessa Rubio).

Cobra Kai: more details about the fourth season of the series

At the end of the third year of Cobra Kai, the war between Johnny Lawrence, Daniel LaRusso and John Kreese reached incredibly violent levels. The two younger sensei finally put their differences aside and joined forces against Kreese, leading to an almost fatal confrontation at Cobra Kai’s dojo.

After the fight, Kreese wanted to settle the dispute at the next Karate All-Valley Tournament, which is likely to feature in Season 4.

In addition, theories also circulated that more classic Karate Kid characters could appear in Season 4, such as the villain of Karate Kid 3 – The Final Challenge, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), and the protagonist of Karate Kid 4 – The New Adventure, Julie Pierce (Hilary Swank).

The 4th season of Cobra Kai is scheduled to debut on Netflix later this year. Stay tuned for the next news!